USD/JPY - 147.15
Despite dollar's selloff from Friday's fresh 32-year top at 151.94 to as low as 145.51 (Monday) on 2 rounds of BoJ's intervention, subsequent bounce to 149.45 signals 1st leg of correction over and intra-day selloff below 147.52 (Tuesday) on continued usd's weakness has retained daily bearishness but below 146.45/50 needed for 146.21, break would re-test 145.51.
On the upside, only a daily close above 148.41 (Asia) would prolong choppy swings and yield stronger gain towards 149.09 but 149.70 should hold initially.
Data to be released on Wednesday
France consumer confidence, Italy trade balance, Swiss investor sentiment.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, new home sales and Canada BOC rate decision.
