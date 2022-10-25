Despite resumption of recent uptrend to a fresh 32-year 151.94 peak in New York Fri, subsequent sharp decline to 146.21 on BoJ's active intervention signals a temporary top is made. Mon's rebound to 149.70 (AUS) and then spike down to 145.51 would yield choppy swings. As long as 149.45 holds, another fall to 147.85/95 likely but below is needed for 147.38.

On the upside, a daily close above 149.70 would yield stronger gain to 150.15/25.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. CBI trends orders.

U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing