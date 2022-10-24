Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 24 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 149.28

Despite resumption of long term uptrend to a fresh 32-year 151.94 peak in New York Fri, subsequent sharp decline to 146.21 on possible BoJ's active intervention signals a temporary top is made. However, intra-day rise to 149.70 (AUS), then spike down to 145.51 would yield further choppy sideways swings.

Rebound from 145.51 (AUS) indicates first leg of correction possibly over but above 149.70 needed for 150.28. Below 147.37, 146.21/25.

