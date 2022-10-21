Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 21 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 150.72

Dollar's rally in tandem with US yields after shrugging off yen intervention warnings by Japan officials to a fresh 32-year 150.28 high (New York) suggests price may head to 150.70, however, loss of momentum may cap upside at 150.90/95 and yield a long-overdue correction later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 149.55 (Thursday low) would indicate a temporary top is in place and yield stronger retracement towards 149.11.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, EU consumer confidence.

Canada new housing price index, retail sales.