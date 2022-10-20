USD/JPY - 149.93

Although dollar has remained firm after yesterday's resumption of uptrend in tandem with U.S. yields to a fresh 32-year high of 149.90, a daily close above 150.00 handle needed to extend gain to 151.70/80 but loss of momentum would prevent strong rise today.

Present spike from 150.07 to 149.65 on possible BOJ's rate check may head to 149.11/15, break, 148.86.

Data to released on Thursday

Germany producer prices, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, France business climate, EU current account.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, existing home sales and leading index.

