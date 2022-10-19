USD/JPY - 149.42

Despite dollar's marginal rise above Monday's fresh 32-year 149.08 high to 149.38 (New York) on cross-selling in yen, near term loss of upward momentum is likely to cap price below 149.50 and yield a much-needed correction, below 148.89 (New York low) would head to 148.42/45.

On the upside, a daily close above 149.50/60 would revive bullishness for stronger gain to 150.00 psychological handle before a much-needed correction later.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, EU construction output, HICP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts, Canada CPI and producer prices.

