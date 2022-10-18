Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 18 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 149.02

Despite dollar's marginal rise above Fri's fresh 32-year 148.86 high to 149.08 in New York on cross-selling in yen, near term loss of upward momentum is likely to cap price below 149.50 and yield a much-needed minor retracement, below 148.42 would head back to 148.00/05.

On the upside, only a daily close below above 149.50 would risk stronger gain to 149.90/00.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Italy trade balance, EU ZEW survey expectations, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions.

Canada housing starts, U.S. redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output and NAHB housing market index.