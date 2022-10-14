USD/JPY - 147.62

Dollar's rally on Wed above Sep's 24-year peak at 145.89 in Asia to 146.38 and subsequent gain on broad-based yen selling to 146.98 in New York suggests long term uptrend would head to 147.30, however, overbought condition would cap price below 1998 peak at 147.64 and yield a much-needed correction.

On the downside, only a daily close below 146.38 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 145.89, then possibly 145.43.

Data to be released on Friday

Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance.

U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada manufacturing sales and wholesales trade.

