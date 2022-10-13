Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 146.82

Dollar's rally on Wed above Sep's 24-year peak at 145.89 in Asia to 146.38 and subsequent gain on broad-based yen selling to 146.98 in New York suggests long term uptrend would head to 147.30, however, overbought condition would cap price below 1998 peak at 147.64 and yield a much-needed correction.

On the downside, only a daily close below 146.38 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 145.89, then possibly 145.43.

Data to be released on Thursday

Germany CPI, Swiss producer/import prices.

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.