USD/JPY - 145.53
Despite dollar's brief but sharp fall from Sep's 24-year peak of 145.89 to 140.36 on BoJ's unilateral yen buying intervention, subsequent strong rise in tandem with US yields to 145.85 yesterday would re-test 145.89 and above would head to 146.30, then towards 146.96.
Stand aside initially due to BoJ's intervention risk and only a daily close below 145.24 would yield stronger retracement towards 144.96, then 144.64.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. BRC retail sales, U.K. climate count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy industrial output, Swiss leading index.
U.S. redbook.
