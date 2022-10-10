Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 10 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 145.51

Despite dollar's brief but sharp fall from Sep's 24-year peak of 145.89 to 140.36 on BoJ's unilateral yen buying intervention, subsequent strong rise to 145.31 Mon, then Fri's gain to 145.44 in post-NFP New York suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test 145.89, above may head towards 146.30.

On the downside, only a daily close below 144.93 would risk stronger retracement towards 144.64.

Data to be released later

EU Sentix index.

U.S. market holiday, Canada market holiday on Monday.

