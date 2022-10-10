Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 10 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 145.51
Despite dollar's brief but sharp fall from Sep's 24-year peak of 145.89 to 140.36 on BoJ's unilateral yen buying intervention, subsequent strong rise to 145.31 Mon, then Fri's gain to 145.44 in post-NFP New York suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for re-test 145.89, above may head towards 146.30.
On the downside, only a daily close below 144.93 would risk stronger retracement towards 144.64.
Data to be released later
EU Sentix index.
U.S. market holiday, Canada market holiday on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
