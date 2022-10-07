USD/JPY - 144.82

Despite dollar's brief but sharp fall from Sep's 24-year peak of 145.89 to 140.36 on BoJ's unilateral yen buying intervention, subsequent strong rise to 145.31 Monday signals correction over n as price has risen after retreat to 143.54, bullishness remains but above 145.89 needed to head to 146.30/40.

On the downside, a daily close below 144.39 would yield stronger retracement to 143.80/90.

Data to be released on Friday

Swiss unemployment rate, Germany import prices, industrial output, retail sales, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.