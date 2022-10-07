USD/JPY - 144.82
Despite dollar's brief but sharp fall from Sep's 24-year peak of 145.89 to 140.36 on BoJ's unilateral yen buying intervention, subsequent strong rise to 145.31 Monday signals correction over n as price has risen after retreat to 143.54, bullishness remains but above 145.89 needed to head to 146.30/40.
On the downside, a daily close below 144.39 would yield stronger retracement to 143.80/90.
Data to be released on Friday
Swiss unemployment rate, Germany import prices, industrial output, retail sales, U.K. Halifax house prices, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, Canada employment change and unemployment rate.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
