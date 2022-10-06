Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Oct 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 144.64

Although dollar's recent rise from 140.36 to 145.31 (Monday) suggests the correction from September's 24-year peak at 145.89 over, subsequent decline would yield further sideways swings, Wednesday's rise from 143.54 to 144.84 signals pullback possibly over and above 144.93 would bring stronger gain towards 145.31.

Retreat to 144.39 in Asia may prolong choppy trading before up and only below 144.27/32 risks stronger retracement towards 144.00, break, 143.70/80.

Data to be released on Thursday

Germany industrial orders, EU retail sales.

U.S. S n P construction PMI, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Canada Ivey PMI.