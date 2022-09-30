Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thur, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen intervention suggests a temporary top is made, gain to 144.90 on Tue signals correction is possibly over.

Dollar's daily wild swings may continue and above 144.90/00 needed for stronger gain towards 145.40, 145.89, below 143.92, 143.28.

Data to be released on Friday

Germany import prices, retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, U.K. current account, GDP, nationwide house prices, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France CPI, consumer spending, producer prices, Italy unemployment rate, CPI, EU HICP, unemployment rate.

U.S. personal spending, personal income, core PCE price index, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance.