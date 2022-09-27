USD/JPY - 144.32
Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen buying intervention suggests temporary top is made, Friday's gain to 143.46 in New York signals 1st leg of correction over and as 144.78 (New York) has capped upside, below 143.80 would yield weakness towards 143.26 but 142.59 should hold.
On the upside, only a daily close above 144.78 would risk stronger gain to 145.30/40.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Italy trade balance non-EU.
U.S. building permits, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.