Despite dollar's brief gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 145.89 after BoJ's dovish hold last Thursday, subsequent selloff to 140.36 on BoJ's 'unilateral' yen buying intervention suggests temporary top is made, Friday's gain to 143.46 in New York signals 1st leg of correction over and as 144.78 (New York) has capped upside, below 143.80 would yield weakness towards 143.26 but 142.59 should hold.

On the upside, only a daily close above 144.78 would risk stronger gain to 145.30/40.

