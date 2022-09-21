USD/JPY - 143.76

Although dollar's rebound to 144.95 last Wednesday suggests pullback from September's 24-year peak at 144.98 has ended, subsequent selloff to 142.56 the same day on yen intervention warnings by Japan officials and daily sideways swings would yield further consolidation and above 144.07 (Europe) may head to 144.55 but 144.95 should hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 143.48 would risk stronger retracement to 142.95/00.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales and Fed interest rate decision.

