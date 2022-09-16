Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 16 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 143.3

Despite dollar's rise from 141.51 last Friday to 144.95 (Wednesday), subsequent sharp selloff on yen intervention warnings by several Japanese officials signals volatile trading below September's 24-year peak at 144.98 would continue but 141.51 sup should hold and yield rebound, above 143.80 (Thursday top) would head towards 144.55.

On the downside, only a daily close below 142.84 would risk stronger retracement towards 142.56.

Data to be released on Friday

Italy trade balance, EU HICP, Italy CPI, Canada wholesale trade.

U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.