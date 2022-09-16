Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 16 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 143.3
Despite dollar's rise from 141.51 last Friday to 144.95 (Wednesday), subsequent sharp selloff on yen intervention warnings by several Japanese officials signals volatile trading below September's 24-year peak at 144.98 would continue but 141.51 sup should hold and yield rebound, above 143.80 (Thursday top) would head towards 144.55.
On the downside, only a daily close below 142.84 would risk stronger retracement towards 142.56.
Data to be released on Friday
Italy trade balance, EU HICP, Italy CPI, Canada wholesale trade.
U.S. University of Michigan sentiment.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
