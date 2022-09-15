USD/JPY - 143.56
Despite dollar's rise from 141.51 (Fri) to 144.95 in Australia yesterday, subsequent selloff due to yen intervention warnings by several Japanese officials signals 'choppy' swings below Sep's 24-year 144.98 peak would continue but 141.51 sup should hold and yield rebound, above 144.00/10 would head to 144.45/55.
On the downside, only a daily close below 143.00 would risk stronger retracement towards 142.56.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
