USD/JPY - 143.56

Despite dollar's rise from 141.51 (Fri) to 144.95 in Australia yesterday, subsequent selloff due to yen intervention warnings by several Japanese officials signals 'choppy' swings below Sep's 24-year 144.98 peak would continue but 141.51 sup should hold and yield rebound, above 144.00/10 would head to 144.45/55.

On the downside, only a daily close below 143.00 would risk stronger retracement towards 142.56.