USD/JPY - 143.04

As dollar's daily wild swings after early strong pullback from last Wednesday's fresh 24-year 144.98 peak to 141.51 (Friday) had ended yesterday with price 'jumping' in tandem with US yields from 141.67 to 144.68 after red hot US core CPI, above 144.98 would head to 145.31, break would extend towards 145.79.

Intra-day retreat from 144.95 (AUS) on Japan officials' yen warning would bring choppy swings and below 143.49, 142.85.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU industrial production.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI and manufacturing sales.