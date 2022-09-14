USD/JPY - 143.04
As dollar's daily wild swings after early strong pullback from last Wednesday's fresh 24-year 144.98 peak to 141.51 (Friday) had ended yesterday with price 'jumping' in tandem with US yields from 141.67 to 144.68 after red hot US core CPI, above 144.98 would head to 145.31, break would extend towards 145.79.
Intra-day retreat from 144.95 (AUS) on Japan officials' yen warning would bring choppy swings and below 143.49, 142.85.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, EU industrial production.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI and manufacturing sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity ahead of US PPI data
EUR/USD has gained traction and climbed above parity during the European trading hours. With US stock index futures trading in positive territory, the greenback is struggling to find demand. Investors await the US August producer inflation data.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.1550 after mixed UK inflation data
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 9.9% in August but the Core CPI edged higher to 6.3%. Focus shifts to US PPI data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold remains poised to test $1,688 key support
Gold is consolidating the previous sell off, as bears are taking a breather before resuming the next leg lower. A pause in the US Treasury yields rally combined with a broad US dollar retreat is offering a temporary reprieve to gold buyers.
Bears overpower hopeful bulls, here’s what to expect next
Bitcoin price produced a steep correction after collecting the liquidity resting above Monday’s highs. Ethereum and Ripple also took massive hits as they accompanied BTC in its descent.