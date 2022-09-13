Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 142.32

Although dollar's erratic rise from 141.51 on Frdiday to 143.49 (Europe) yesterday signals 1st leg of correction from Wednesday's fresh 24-year peak at 144.98 has ended, subsequent retreat to 142.17 in New York on renewed usd's weakness would bring 'choppy' sideways swings and below 142.15 (Mon low) would head back towards 141.51, break, 140.79.

On the upside, a daily close above 143.00 would revive bullishness for stronger gain towards 143.49.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Germany CPI, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Swiss producer/import price, EU ZEW survey expectations, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions.

U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.

