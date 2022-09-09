Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 142.17
Despite dollar's resumption of uptrend to a fresh 24-year peak of 144.98 (Wednesday), subsequent retreat to 143.33, then intra-day selloff below there to 142.47 on active yen buying due to warning by BOJ's Kuroda on rapid yen rise signals a temporary top is made and may head towards 141.85.
On the upside, only a daily close above 143.33 would signal 1st leg of correction over and head back to 143.72.
Data to be released on Friday
France industrial output, U.K. consumer inflation.
Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0100 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is extending its recovery above 1.0100, as bulls regain momentum ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. The US dollar corrects sharply on profit-taking and an upbeat mood..Investors reassess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1600 amid USD correction, UK stimulus
GBP/USD is advancing above1.1600, staging a solid comeback amid a broad US dollar correction and risk-on sentiment. Hopes from new UK PM Truss favor GBP bulls, especially after the latest energy relief plan.
Gold upside eyes $1,745 amid bullish RSI divergence, softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot around $1,720 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers broad US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism in the market. Also favoring the bullion buyers are the technical signals.
Shiba Inu needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
A better look into the end of the week
Currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity.