Update Time: 09 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 142.17

Despite dollar's resumption of uptrend to a fresh 24-year peak of 144.98 (Wednesday), subsequent retreat to 143.33, then intra-day selloff below there to 142.47 on active yen buying due to warning by BOJ's Kuroda on rapid yen rise signals a temporary top is made and may head towards 141.85.

On the upside, only a daily close above 143.33 would signal 1st leg of correction over and head back to 143.72.

Data to be released on Friday

France industrial output, U.K. consumer inflation.

Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate, U.S. wholesale inventories and wholesale sales.