Despite resumption of recent impressive gain to a fresh 24-year peak of 144.98 ahead of New York open Wednesday, subsequent fall to 143.68 on broad-based profit taking in usd signals choppy swings are seen before another rise next week and above 144.98/00 would extend towards 145.48.

On the downside, only a daily close below 143.07 would risk stronger retracement towards 142.71.