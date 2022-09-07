Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 07 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 144.05
Dollar's impressive rally yesterday above Fri's 24-year peak at 140.79 in tandem with U.S. yields and active selling in yen to 143.07 in New York and intra-day break there suggests recent uptrend would head to 144.50 after choppy trading, however, overbought condition would cap price below 'psychological' 145.00 handle today.
On the downside, only a daily close below 143.07 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement to 142.70/75.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Germany industrial output, U.K. industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment change, GDP.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, international trade balance, redbook, goods trade balance, Canada exports, imports, trade balance, BOC rate decision and Ivey PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis.
GBP/USD falls below 1.1500 during BOE Monetary Policy Hearing
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.1500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee, BOE policymaker Mann argued more forceful rate moves would open door for policy hold or reversal later.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.