Update Time: 07 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 144.05

Dollar's impressive rally yesterday above Fri's 24-year peak at 140.79 in tandem with U.S. yields and active selling in yen to 143.07 in New York and intra-day break there suggests recent uptrend would head to 144.50 after choppy trading, however, overbought condition would cap price below 'psychological' 145.00 handle today.

On the downside, only a daily close below 143.07 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement to 142.70/75.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Germany industrial output, U.K. industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment change, GDP.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, international trade balance, redbook, goods trade balance, Canada exports, imports, trade balance, BOC rate decision and Ivey PMI.