Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 141.70

Dollar's intra-day intra-day cross-led rally in tandem with U.S. yields and then break of Fri's 24-year peak at 140.79 suggests recent uptrend remains in progress, however, 'loss of momentum' should prevent strong gain and reckon projected resistance at 142.14 would cap upside today.

On the downside, only below 140.79 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 140.26 (Asian low) , break, 139.93/98.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. retail sales, Germany industrial orders, U.K. S n P construction PMI.

U.S. S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price index.