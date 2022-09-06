Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 06 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 141.70
Dollar's intra-day intra-day cross-led rally in tandem with U.S. yields and then break of Fri's 24-year peak at 140.79 suggests recent uptrend remains in progress, however, 'loss of momentum' should prevent strong gain and reckon projected resistance at 142.14 would cap upside today.
On the downside, only below 140.79 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 140.26 (Asian low) , break, 139.93/98.
Data to be released on Tuesday
U.K. retail sales, Germany industrial orders, U.K. S n P construction PMI.
U.S. S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9950 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9950 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data for August, the greenback gathers strength and makes it difficult for the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1600
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory despite having retreated from the five-day high it touched above 1.1600 earlier in the session. New UK PM Liz Truss is reportedly planning to freeze energy prices for households for 18 months. Eyes on US ISM Services PMI data.
Gold pares daily gains amid rising US yields, trades near $1,710
Following the upsurge witnessed in the Asian session, gold reversed its direction and declined toward $1,710. Ahead of the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
This support level promises a 120% recovery rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price shows a lack of volatility –a characteristic of many meme coins. These dog-coins have a phase of near-zero volatility and compression of price range followed by an explosive move.
Nio Inc takes center stage ahead of earnings report this week
NYSE:NIO fell by 9.82% during last week’s trading. Nio is reporting its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. BYD falls in Asian trading as Daiwa predicts Buffett will sell his whole stake.