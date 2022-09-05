Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 05 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 140.52

Although dollar's retreat to 139.93 in tandem with US yields in post-NFP New York Friday after a brief jump to a fresh 24-year peak of 140.79 suggests choppy trading is in store, as long as Friday's Asian 139.88 low holds, upside bias remains for marginal gain towards 140.90 but 141.10/15 may hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 139.88/93 would indicate a temporary top made and risk stronger retracement towards 139.67, break, 139.39.

Data to be released later

Swiss GDP, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, Sentix index, retail sales, U.K. S n P global services PMI.

U.S. market holiday and Canada market holiday on Monday.