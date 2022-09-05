Daily market outlook on major
USD/JPY - 140.52
Although dollar's retreat to 139.93 in tandem with US yields in post-NFP New York Friday after a brief jump to a fresh 24-year peak of 140.79 suggests choppy trading is in store, as long as Friday's Asian 139.88 low holds, upside bias remains for marginal gain towards 140.90 but 141.10/15 may hold.
On the downside, only a daily close below 139.88/93 would indicate a temporary top made and risk stronger retracement towards 139.67, break, 139.39.
Data to be released later
Swiss GDP, Italy S n P global services PMI, France S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P global services PMI, EU S n P global services PMI, Sentix index, retail sales, U.K. S n P global services PMI.
U.S. market holiday and Canada market holiday on Monday.
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but manages to hold above 0.9900 for the time being. The data from the euro area showed that investor confidence weakened significantly in September and that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% on a yearly basis in July.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.1500
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a steady rebound and trading below 1.1500. The risk-averse market environment weighs on the British pound as market participants wait for the announcement of the new British Prime Minister.
Gold edges lower on stronger USD, Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges lower on the first day of a new week and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the early European session, though lacks follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,700 round-figure mark.
BTC shows potential for a recovery rally
Bitcoin price reveals a bearish start to the week, which would allow market makers to collect the much-anticipated sell-stop liquidity. This development may set the base for an upcoming BTC and altcoin-wide recovery rally.
Worsening energy crisis, OPEC decision and UK’s next PM
The week starts on negative sentiment as Friday’s jobs report couldn’t prevent the selloff from extending in the US. Gazprom didn’t restore gas flow to Europe on Saturday.