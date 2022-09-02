Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 140.30

Dollar's rally above July's fresh 24-year 139.39 top in tandem with U.S. yields to 139.67 in Europe, then gain to 140.22 after upbeat U.S. data and intra-day break there on continued yen weakness suggests price would head to 140.65, reckon 141.10/15 would cap upside and yield minor retracement later.

On the downside, only a daily close below below 139.88 would indicate a temporary trough made and risk stronger retracement towards 139.67, break, 139.34/39.

Data to be released on Friday

Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France budget balance, EU producer prices.

U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport and Canada labor productivity rate.

