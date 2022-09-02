Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 02 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 140.30
Dollar's rally above July's fresh 24-year 139.39 top in tandem with U.S. yields to 139.67 in Europe, then gain to 140.22 after upbeat U.S. data and intra-day break there on continued yen weakness suggests price would head to 140.65, reckon 141.10/15 would cap upside and yield minor retracement later.
On the downside, only a daily close below below 139.88 would indicate a temporary trough made and risk stronger retracement towards 139.67, break, 139.34/39.
Data to be released on Friday
Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France budget balance, EU producer prices.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport and Canada labor productivity rate.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.