Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 01 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 139.17

Dollar's intra-day break of Jul's fresh 24-year top of 139.39 to 139.67 following Wednesday's rally in tandem with U.S. yields suggests uptrend has once again resumed and further gain towards psychological 140.00 handle can't be ruled out but a daily close above there needed to head towards 140.65 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 139.00/06 may indicate a temporary top is made and risk stronger retracement to 138.62/67.

Data to be released on Thursday

Germany retail sales, S n P manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy S n P manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, GDP, France S n P manufacturing PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, employment change, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, S n P manufacturing PMI, construction spending, USM manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits and S n P manufacturing PMI.

