Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 01 Sept 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 139.17
Dollar's intra-day break of Jul's fresh 24-year top of 139.39 to 139.67 following Wednesday's rally in tandem with U.S. yields suggests uptrend has once again resumed and further gain towards psychological 140.00 handle can't be ruled out but a daily close above there needed to head towards 140.65 later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 139.00/06 may indicate a temporary top is made and risk stronger retracement to 138.62/67.
Data to be released on Thursday
Germany retail sales, S n P manufacturing PMI, Swiss CPI, retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy S n P manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, GDP, France S n P manufacturing PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, employment change, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, S n P manufacturing PMI, construction spending, USM manufacturing PMI, Canada building permits and S n P manufacturing PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and climbed to the 0.9950 area after having declined toward 0.9900. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, erased a portion of its daily gains but the pair remains on track to post large daily losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550
After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.
Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82
Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156
Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.