Dollar's marginal break above Monday's 6-week 139.00 top to 139.06 in New York yesterday due to renewed USD's strength and cross-selling in yen after intra-day retreat to 138.06 suggests re-test of July's 24-year peak at 139.39 would be seen after consolidation but reckon 140.00 should hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 138.06 would risk stronger retracement of recent rise to 137.71/74.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. BRC shop price index, nationwide house price, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Swiss investor sentiment, EU HICP, Italy CPI, producer prices.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Chicago PMI and Canada GDP.

