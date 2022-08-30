Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 30 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 138.21

As dollar's daily wild swings from last Tuesday's 1-month high of 137.71 finally ended on Friday with price jumping from 136.21 to 137.74, then yesterday's impressive rise to 139.00, re-test of July's 24-year peak at 139.39 is envisaged after consolidation but break needed to extend to 139.65/75 later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 137.70/75 may confirm a temporary top made and risk retracement to 137.71/74.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Germany import prices, CPI, Swiss KOF indicators, Italy industrial sales, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence.

Canada current account, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and JOLTUS jobs openings.