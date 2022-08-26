Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 26 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.98
Although dollar's upmove from August's 130.41 low to 137.71 Tuesday suggests correction from July's 24-year peak at 139.39 has ended, subsequent brief but sharp re-treat to 135.82 the same day and subsequent choppy swings would continue before prospect of another rise, above 137.24 (Wednesday top), 137.60/70.
On the downside, only a daily close below 136.18 may risk weakness to 135.82/85.
Data to be released on Friday
Germany Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence.
U.S. personal spending, personal income, PCE prices index, goods trade balance wholesale inventories, University of Michigan
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to parity ahead of US inflation, Powell
EUR/USD has gained traction and turned positive on the day at around parity during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar struggles to preserve its strength as investors await the PCE inflation data and FOMC Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD erases daily losses, settles above 1.1800
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and reclaimed 1.1800 in the European session, erasing its daily losses along the way. The modest dollar weakness ahead of the highly-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium seems to be helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stays on the backfoot near $1,750 as US yields push higher
Gold is struggling to benefit from the selling pressure surrounding the dollar and is trading in negative territory near $1,750. Ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
XRP price reveals a bullish play that could propel it 60%
XRP price reveals a triple tap setup formation that forecasts a 60% ascent to $0.561. This bullish idea could face headwinds at the $0.397 and $0.464 hurdles. A daily candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish outlook for Ripple.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.