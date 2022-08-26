Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 26 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 136.98

Although dollar's upmove from August's 130.41 low to 137.71 Tuesday suggests correction from July's 24-year peak at 139.39 has ended, subsequent brief but sharp re-treat to 135.82 the same day and subsequent choppy swings would continue before prospect of another rise, above 137.24 (Wednesday top), 137.60/70.

On the downside, only a daily close below 136.18 may risk weakness to 135.82/85.

Data to be released on Friday

Germany Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence.

U.S. personal spending, personal income, PCE prices index, goods trade balance wholesale inventories, University of Michigan

