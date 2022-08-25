Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 25 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.57
Although Tue's marginal gain to 137.71 (Asia) signals correction from July's 24-year 139.39 peak has ended at 130.41 (August low) earlier, selloff in New York to 135.82 on weak US PMIs suggests temporary top is made, subsequent bounce has retained bullish outlook and above 137.03/05 would yield stronger gain to 137.60/70.
On the downside, only a daily close below 136.00 would risk stronger retracement towards 135.82, break, 135.57.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold looks north towards $1,782 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is extending its three-day recovery rally on Thursday, capitalizing on the ongoing correction in the US dollar across the board. China announced additional economic stimulus to support growth late Wednesday, which has lifted the overall market mood.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
Peloton stock jumps ahead of release on Amazon deal
Peloton (PTON) stock has taken investors on a bumpy ride this year with smooth tarmac not in the cards as the stock fell 60% year to date. The former retail favorite was a massive beneficiary of the pandemic as lockdown consumers fresh with stimulus cash splurged on the machines to keep fit in their own homes.