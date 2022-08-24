USD/JPY - 136.46
Although Tue's marginal gain to 137.71 (Asia) signals correction from July's 24-year 139.39 peak has ended at 130.41 (August low) earlier, selloff in New York to 135.82 on weak US PMIs suggests temporary top is made, subsequent bounce has retained bullish outlook and above 137.03/05 would yield stronger gain to 137.60/70.
On the downside, only a daily close below 136.00 would risk stronger retracement towards 135.82, break, 135.57.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.S. MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense and pending home sales.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
