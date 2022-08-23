Dollar's resumption of recent upmove from August's 130.41 bottom in tandem with U.S. yields to a near 1-month high of 137.64 in New York Monday on broad-based rally in usd, then intra-day break there suggests pullback from Jul's 24-year peak at 139.39 has ended and further gain to 138.00/10 is envisaged next after consolidation.

On the downside, only a daily close below 136.71 would indicate a temporary top is made and risk weakness to 136.32/37.

Data to be released on Tuesday

France S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, consumer confidence, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI.

U.S. building permits, redbook, S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, new home sales, and Richmond Fed manufacturing.