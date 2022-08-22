USD/JPY - 136.78

Dollar's rally on hawkish Fedspeak Thusday and then gain to 137.23 in New York on Friday on broad-based usd's strength in tandem with U.S. yields suggests correction from July's 24-year peak at 139.39 has ended earlier at 130.41 (August low) and further headway to 137.60/70 is envisaged, reckon 137.95 would cap upside and yield retreat later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 136.37 may risk stronger retracement to 135.80/90.

Data to be released later

U.S. national activity index and Canada new housing price index on Monday.