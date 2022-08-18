Dollar's intra-day rally in tandem with U.S. yields to a 2-week high of 135.49 in New York suggests re-test of August's 135.57 high would be forthcoming next, above would extend upmove from August's 130.41 7-week trough at 130.41 towards 135.96 before prospect of decline later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 134.68 would prolong choppy swings and risk weakness towards 134.43, break would head to 133.92/97.

Data to be released on Thursday

Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU construction output, HICP.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, Canada producer prices, U.S. existing home sales and leading index change.

