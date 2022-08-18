USD/JPY - 135.32
Dollar's intra-day rally in tandem with U.S. yields to a 2-week high of 135.49 in New York suggests re-test of August's 135.57 high would be forthcoming next, above would extend upmove from August's 130.41 7-week trough at 130.41 towards 135.96 before prospect of decline later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 134.68 would prolong choppy swings and risk weakness towards 134.43, break would head to 133.92/97.
Data to be released on Thursday
Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, EU construction output, HICP.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, Canada producer prices, U.S. existing home sales and leading index change.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!