Although dollar's impressive rise from August's 7-week trough at 130.41 to as high as 135.57 (Monday) signals correction from Jul's 24-year 139.39 peak has ended, yesterday's selloff below 134.37 support to 132.04 on soft US yields signals choppy swings may continue and below 132.62 would head towards 132.04 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 133.47 would suggest temporary low and risk stronger gain to 133.80/90.

Data to be released on Friday

France ILO unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NIESR GDP estimate, France CPI, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production, Germany current account.

U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.

