Update Time: 11 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 132.57

Although dollar's impressive rise from August's 7-week trough at 130.41 to as high as 135.57 (Mon) signals correction from July's 24-year 139.39 peak has ended, yesterday's selloff below 134.37 support to 132.04 on soft US yields signals choppy swings may continue and below 132.62 would head towards 132.04 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 133.47 would suggest temporary low and risk stronger gain to 133.80/90.

Data to be released on Thursday

U.K. RICS housing price balance, Japan market holiday, Australia consumer inflation experience, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and PPI.