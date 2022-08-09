Dollar's jump on blowout U.S. NFP Friday to 135.49, then to 135.57 Monday signals correction from July's 24-year peak at 139.39 has possibly ended at 130.41 (Tuesday), despite retreat to 134.37 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields, subsequent rebound has retained upside bias, above 135.57 would yield stronger gain to 135.85/95.

On the downside, only a daily close below 134.37 would risk retracement to 134.00/05.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. BRC Retail Sales.

U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook Retail Sales.