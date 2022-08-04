Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 04 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 134.23

Despite resumption of recent decline from July's 24 -year peak of 139.39 to a fresh 7-week trough of 130.41 (Tuesday), subsequent rally in tandem with US yields to 134.54 in New York yesterday suggests low is made and above 134.54 would encourage for stronger retracement to 134.90.

On the downside, only a daily close below 132.35/40 may indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk stronger retracement to 132.88/91.

Data to be released on Thursday

Germany industrial orders, U.K. S&P construction PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchases, BOE MPC rate hike, BOE MPC rate unchanged, BOE MPC rate cut.

U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports and imports.