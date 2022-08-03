Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 03 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 133.21
Despite dollar's resumption of recent decline from Jul's 24-year peak of 139.39 to a fresh 7-week trough of 130.41 (Asia) yesterday, subsequent rally in New York on hawkish comments from Fed officials to 133.89 in Asia signals 1st leg of correction possibly over and would head towards 134.44.
On the downside, only below 132.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk re-test of 132.29, break, 131.60/65.
Data to be released on Wednesday
Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, S&P Global services PMI, Swiss CPI, France budget balance, S&P Global services PMI, Italy S&P Global services PMI, retail sales, EU S&P Global services PMI, producer prices, retail sales, UK S&P Global services PMI.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, S&P Global services PMI, durable goods, durable ex-defense, durable ex-transport, factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
