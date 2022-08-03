Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 Aug 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 133.21

Despite dollar's resumption of recent decline from Jul's 24-year peak of 139.39 to a fresh 7-week trough of 130.41 (Asia) yesterday, subsequent rally in New York on hawkish comments from Fed officials to 133.89 in Asia signals 1st leg of correction possibly over and would head towards 134.44.

On the downside, only below 132.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery over and risk re-test of 132.29, break, 131.60/65.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, S&P Global services PMI, Swiss CPI, France budget balance, S&P Global services PMI, Italy S&P Global services PMI, retail sales, EU S&P Global services PMI, producer prices, retail sales, UK S&P Global services PMI.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, S&P Global services PMI, durable goods, durable ex-defense, durable ex-transport, factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.