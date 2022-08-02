Despite dollar's initial resumption of recent fall from July's 24-year peak at 139.39 to a fresh 7-week trough of 130.41, intra-day rebound on usd's safe-haven bid due to US/China tension may head back to 131.60, reckon 132.00 would hold and yield another decline later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 130.41 would risk one more fall to 130.00/10.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. Nationwide house price, Swiss consumer confidence, manufacturing PMI.

U.S. redbook, JOLTS job openings, Canada S&P manufacturing PMI.