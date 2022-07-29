Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 29 July 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 132.81

Dollar's selloff partly in tandem with US yields and negative US GDP as well as market chatter of heavy unwinding of long usd positions to a 5-week 134.21 in New York yesterday, then intra-day sharp drop to 132.51 in European morning suggests decline from July's 24-year 139.39 peak may yield 132.35, 131.50

On the upside, only a daily close above 133.71 would signal a temporary low is in place and stronger retracement to 134.10/20 would be seen next week.

Data to be released on Friday

France consumer spending, GDP, Germany GDP, import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, UK nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France CPI, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP.

U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.

