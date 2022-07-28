Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 28 July 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 135.42

Dollar's selloff on Wednesday from 137.46 to 136.33 in post -FOMC New York due to Fed Powell's less hawkish comments, then today's break of last Friday's 135.58 low to 135.11 confirms fall from July's fresh 24-year peak at 135.39 has resumed and would head towards 134.96 later.

On the upside, only a daily close above 136.05 would indicate aforesaid correction ended and yield stronger gain towards 136.33, break, 136.63.

Data to be released on Thursday

France producer prices, Italy industrial sales, trade balance, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer sentiment, Germany CPI.

US GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.