Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 25 July 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 136.38
Dollar's selloff in tandem with U.S. yields on Friday after rebound from 137.03 (AUS) to 137.95 and firm break of 137.03 suggests
erratic fall from July's 24-year peak at 139.39 would head to 135.45, however, oversold condition would keep price above 135.00/10 and yield rebound later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 136.61 would indicate aforesaid correction ended and risk stronger gain to 137.00/03.
Data to be released later today
Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.K. CBI trends orders, CBI business optimism.
U.S. national activity and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
