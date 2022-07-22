Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 22 July 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 137.62

Despite dollar's selloff from 138.87 and break of 137.39 support to as low as 137.31 in New York Thursday in tandem with US yields, then intra-day break there to 137.03 in Asia, intra-day rally suggests fall from July's fresh 24-year peak at 139.39 has made a low and above 138.00 would yield stronger gain to 138.35/39, 138.87.

On the downside, only a daily close below 137.03 would revive bearishness for one more fall to 136.70/75.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, Jibun bank services PMI, France S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI,

Germany S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI.

Canada retail sales, U.S. S n P manufacturing PMI and S n P global services PMI.