Despite the greenback's resumption of decline from July's fresh 24-year peak at 139.39 to 137.39 on Tuesday, intra-day strong bounce from 138.00 in Asia as Bank of Japan maintained its easy policy signals a temporary low has possibly been made there and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement towards 138.80/90, reckon 139.12 may remain intact.

On the downside, only below 137.90/91 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 137.50/60.

Data to be released on Thursday

U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, France business climate, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, Canada new housing price index and U.S. leading index.