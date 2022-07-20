Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 20 July 2022 09:30GMT.

Although dollar's strong retreat from last Thursday's fresh 24-year top of 139.39 in tandem with US yields to as low as 137.39 yesterday suggests temporary top is made, subsequent bounce to 138.24 (New York) signals 1st leg of correction over and above 138.44 would yield stronger gain to 138.70/80 but 139.12 should hold.

On the downside, only a daily close below 137.70/75 would risk stronger retracement of recent upmove towards 137.39, 137.11.

Data to be released on Wednesday

U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Germany producer prices, EU current account, consumer confidence.

U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales, Canada CPI and producer prices.