Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 15 July 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 138.79

Despite dollar's impressive rally above Wed's 137.86 high to a fresh 24-year peak of 139.39 in Europe Thursday, subsequent retreat to 138.61 and intra-day brief break there would bring stronger retracement to 138.25/30 before rebound but above 139.39 needed to head towards 139.75.

On the downside, only a daily close below 138.00 would risk further weakness towards 137.75, break would head to 137.50/52

Data to be released on Friday

Germany wholesale price index, Italy CPI, EI trade balance.

US NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada wholesale sales.