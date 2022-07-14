Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 14 July 2022 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 139.25

Dollar's rally above 137.75 resistance to a fresh 24-year high at 137.86 Wed on release of red hot US CPI and then intra-day firm break there on active selling in yen suggests upside bias remains for further gain to 138.90/00, however, overbought condition should cap price below 139.19 and yield a much-needed correction later.

On the downside, only a daily close below 137.75 would indicate a temporary top is in place and risk stronger retracement towards 137.44.

Data to be released on Thursday

U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, Swiss producer/import prices, France Market Holiday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, PPI and Canada manufacturing sales.