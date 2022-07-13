Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 13 July 2022 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 137.09
Dollar's selloff from 137.52 to as low as 136.49 in New York yesterday on broad-based retreat in USD suggests recent erratic upmove has made a temporary top at Mon's fresh 24-year peak at 137.75 and intra-day rebound would yield further range trading , above 137.52 needed for stronger gain towards 137.75.
On the downside, only a daily close below 136.70 would risk stronger retracement towards 136.49, break, 136.25.
Data to be released on Wednesday
U.K. GDP, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, Germany CPI, HICP, France CPI, EU industrial production.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, Federal budget and Canada BOC interest rate decision.
